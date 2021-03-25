The Elizabethtown Public Library hosts annual paperback book sale

All kinds of books and genres will be available for purchase - from young adult novels to hardcover books for children.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Elizabethtown Public Library is hosting their annual spring paperback book sale.

The event began on March 24 and will go through March 27 and will occur on the lower level of the library at 10 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown.

All kinds of books and genres will be available for purchase - from young adult novels to hardcover books for children. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Elizabethtown Public Library.

"There's an awful lot of people that still are very tactile and like to have the book in their hand," Janet Hench of Friends of Elizabethtown Public Library, said. "I think it's good for children to have the book instead of on a device. They'll have a treasured book that they can put away and have for when they have children."

Because of COVID-19 protocols, there will be fewer tables used than in the past to allow for better social distancing. The number of customers allowed in the room will also be limited. All customers and volunteers will be required to wear masks.

Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26 and 27.