DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a summer block party on Aug. 20

YORK, Pa. — The DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is celebrating their 25th anniversary this weekend by hosting a free summer block party, according to Melanie Yan, communication and administrative coordinator.

The party is set to kick off from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 and will feature live performances on all three of the theater's stages.

Yan joined FOX43 on Aug. 19 to discuss the event, which is open to people of all ages.

She says that there will be performances by the Harrisburg Gay Men’s Choir, the Ladybirds Dance, Temple Guard, STREETBEANS, the Oxymorons Improv Group, and Scarlett Rose. There will also be a spoken word poetry event featuring JUELZ, Rev Carla Christopher, Maria James Thiaw, Isaiah Washington, and Joy Agumaddu. Plus, there will even be karaoke from 7 to 9 p.m. on the Main Stage hosted by It’s Karaoke, Baby!

Free activities will include face painting, balloon animals, a petting zoo, a large bubble exhibit, and character actors (Spiderman, Mirabel (Encanto), and Anna (Frozen) from Everlasting Wishes and Company, also according to Yan.

For the adults, there will be an outdoor adult beverage lounge outfitted with furniture from ReSource York, Yan says.

Featured food trucks that will be at the event include Morales Kitchen, 2 Delicious, Halos Kitchen, and Aloha Snow Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Yan said. Plus, York Fresh Food Farms will have farm fresh produce for sale.

The DreamWrights Center for Community Arts' 25th Anniversary Summer Block Party will take place at 100 Carlisle Avenue in York.