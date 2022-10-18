'Frozen and Encanto' figure skaters to host skating clinic on Tuesday

From 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Hersheypark Arena, select cast members from the show will teach local skaters some new tricks.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania figure skaters will have the opportunity to sharpen their skating skills under the instruction of "Disney on Ice" performers during a special skating clinic on Tuesday.

From 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Hersheypark Arena, select cast members from Disney on Ice presents "Frozen and Encanto" will teach local skaters some new tricks, a release states.

The event is sponsored by Hershey Figure Skating Club and over 50 skaters are set to come from South Central Pa. figure skating clubs, the release goes on. These skaters will be divided into three groups by skating ability, "allowing them to learn choreography, advance their skills, and dream big about where figure skating can take them."

"We are very excited to have this first time opportunity here in Hershey," Audrie Schaller, a Hershey Figure Skating Club board member said in a statement. "We are thankful that the producers of the show—Feld Entertainment—worked to carved out time for cast members to teach some of their enchanted choreography from the show to our skaters of all levels."

The clinic will also be put on in town at the Giant Center from Oct. 20 through 23.