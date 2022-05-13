'Destiny Dairy Bar,' opens this weekend in Carlisle

The dairy bar is part of Stover Farms, and will offer fresh, locally-produced whole cream, and pasteurized and non-homogenized refreshing and nutritious milk.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Destiny Dairy Bar, a family-owned, new retail market in Carlisle, is hosting their grand opening on May 14.

The dairy bar is part of Stover Farms, and will offer fresh, locally-produced whole cream, and pasteurized and non-homogenized refreshing and nutritious milk, according to a press release.

The Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of Destiny Dairy Bar at Stover Farms is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m., also according to a release.

Pa. Dairy Princess Mikayla Davis, Pa. celebrity Nancy Ryan, the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, and other special guests will be in attendance.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., family fun activities will include butter making, train rides, corn hole, cow patty bingo, free milk samples, farm tours, a real petting zoo area, selfie stations, and more.

“We take great pride in the milk produced by our cows and are excited to share these fresh-from-our-farm dairy treats with our neighbors and visitors to Carlisle,” Destiny Dairy Bar Owner and Pa. Dairy Farmer Amy Brickner said. “We are a fourth-generation dairy farm operating since 1958 and each one of our products is made with care and love for our cows and a commitment to nutrition and environmental sustainability. We welcome everyone to join us and help support our world-class Pa. dairy industry and our local dairy farm.”

Destiny Dairy Bar will also carry interesting milk flavors such as chocolate, cookies and cream, salted caramel, orange cream, coffee, raspberry, peach, and more.

The bar will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m daily, but hours will vary seasonally. Orders will be welcome.

The ceremony will take place at 60 Horners Road, Carlisle, Pa. 17015.

Brickner joined FOX43 on May 13 to discuss the opening.