Daupin County event helps customers find professional clothing for less

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County event is helping customers dress for success for way less.

Suits to Careers is hosting its fundraiser, Shop My Closet, this week at the Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street in Swatara Township.

The event offers people the opportunity to buy affordable clothing to expand their professional wardrobe. Items include designer suits and accessories at low prices.

One program official says the confidence the program can create goes a long way.

"A new set of clothes always boosts your self-esteem. When individuals come to our program, they're greeted by a volunteer helping them pick out clothing that they know fits [the customer] so that they have the confidence they need," said Joann Romain, the chief program officer with YMCA Harrisburg.