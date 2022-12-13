'Dashing Through the Lights' 5K race set for Friday at Lancaster's Clipper Magazine Stadium

Participants can either run the 5K race or enjoy a leisurely stroll through the Christmas light display at the stadium. The event, set for 10 p.m. Friday, costs $40.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's an event that combines two holiday favorites: Looking and light displays and running.

The Lancaster Barnstormers are inviting the community to dress up in their best holiday finery and dash through the hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights currently on display at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The "Dashing Through the Lights" 5K event will be held at the stadium at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, the team announced.

Participants have the choice to either run a 5K course or take a leisurely one-mile stroll through the light display at the stadium.

Each participant will receive an exclusive winter race hat, a light-up Santa hat, and a post-race beverage.

Prizes will be awarded to the most festively dressed.

The all-ages event costs $40.