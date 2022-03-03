Cumberland Valley kicks off its 'Meal Madness' event

Sixty-four restaurants will compete to determine the best restaurant in the Cumberland Valley.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau has launched the Cumberland Valley 'Meal Madness Tournament,' where 64 restaurants across Cumberland County have been put into a bracket to determine the best restaurant in the area.

The Cumberland Valley offers restaurants from the west shore to Shippensburg, with downtown hot spots and rural hidden gems, including waterfront dining, breweries, distilleries, international flavors, coffee shops, fast casual dining, fine dining, and everything in between.

The restaurants featured in the bracket were determined by website viewership, along with trip advisor ratings.

Voters can go to the official Cumberland Valley Instagram account (@cumberlandvalleypa) and vote for their favorite restaurant in the stories feature.

The event started on March 1. The bracket will be kept up until March 30, when a winner will be determined.