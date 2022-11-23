Two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders to play friendly flag football game for good cause

Both departments are asking individuals to bring toys for "Toys for Tots" and non-perishable food items to the game to help those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bragging rights are on the line for two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders in a flag football game for a good cause.

Members of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue will take on members of the Manheim Township Police Department in a Thanksgiving day flag football game.

Before the inaugural Turkey Bowl, a few members of the fire department were preparing by playing a pickup game with a family from the community.

Both departments are asking individuals to bring toys for "Toys for Tots" and non-perishable food items to the game to help those in need.

Chief Scott Little with Manheim Township Fire Rescue says the event is a great way to connect with the community.

"Not only building relationships with our community members, but also between our own departments and having officers and firefighters having that relationship and not doing it at an emergency," Little said.