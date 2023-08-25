Comic & Pop Con moves to Giant Expo Hall

After a brief hiatus, the 2023 Comic & Pop Con is coming to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Giant Expo Hall for the very first time.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a brief hiatus, the Comic & Pop Con is returning in 2023. It will be at Harrisburg's Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Giant Expo Hall for the very first time.

The two-day event originally took place in Hagerstown, Maryland, in a mall space, but due to increasing interest, the event will now take place in the 100,000 square foot space.

“In central Pa., we wanted to come to the biggest and brightest event that they have, and Pa. Farm Show is where it’s at and we love supporting the Harrisburg area,” said Andrew Melius, co-owner of Four State Comic Con.

The Comic Con is expected to attract around 5,000 people. Celebrity guests, comics, cosplay, contests and more will attract thousands of fanatics across the state. Melius says this year, they had record-breaking ticket sales, but tickets are still available at the door.

“We keep growing every year,” said Melius. “That’s the initial thought process of coming to the Farm Show is that there’s plenty of room to grow, so once we outgrow this Giant Expo Hall, we can grow further throughout the Farm Show.”

Comic & Pop Con celebrates any and all interests in content in TV, music or pop culture. Some of the celebrity guests who will make an appearance at the convention are Sean Patrick Flanery from the Boondock Saints and a few Power Rangers from Power Rangers Mega Force. There will also be a Jurassic Park Jeep replica and Ghostbusters actors.

“We have vendors from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York…. The entire East Coast is kind of covered here and for everyone to enjoy,” said Melius.