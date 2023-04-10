Thousands will pack City Island for Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This weekend, hundreds of people will pack City Island to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and extend resources to people in need.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“We know one in three families are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, and that doesn’t even begin to count your neighbors, coworkers or your faith community… communities are impacted by this disease, and yet, it is so isolating,” said Carlos Jacobs, executive director of Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter, in Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 400,000 caregivers. The walk allows people to connect with those who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, whether it’s the individual or a loved one.

“You then get into the complicated world of insurance and coverage and all these pieces and so we know they’re available there’s still so much more to go our advocates are working now, and how do you ensure access? How do you improve awareness around early detection? How do you know where to turn? All of those things are underway right now,” said Jacobs.

Multiple trials and treatments have been studied within the past five years to combat Alzheimer’s disease. According to the National Aging Institute, there are several drugs that are prescribed for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s symptoms. The drugs may help reduce or control some cognitive and behavioral symptoms.

Jacobs says a part of their goal is making sure people have access to the treatment.

“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s disease and all other dimensions, so while we work towards that, we know we need to provide care and support and resources and to work in public policies at state and federal levels and so much more to make the journey easier for those impacted,” said Jacobs.

Legislation is also “in the works” for people living and caring for people who have Alzheimer’s disease. Senate Bill 840, sponsored by Senator Rosemary Brown, would create a comprehensive plan to: