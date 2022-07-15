Chrysler Nationals car show parks in Carlisle for the weekend

The show is the largest in the world for Mopar, the parts division of the former Chrysler Corporation.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The 32nd annual Chrysler Nationals car show and flea market has parked in Carlisle for the weekend. The show is the largest in the world for Mopar, the parts division of the former Chrysler Corporation.

More than 3,000 vintage, classic, and modern cars are on display, from brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep.

The show includes several displays, including the Plymouth Prowler 25th Display and a “Mopars with a family connection” indoor display.

“If you think about how important the automobile is in your day-to-day, whether it’s a daily driver or a classic car, a lot of these cars maybe were owned by a grandfather and passed to a son, or a grandmother took their granddaughter to the grocery store or they’ve been wrenched on together,” Mike Garland of Carlisle Events, where the show is happening, said. “A lot of these cars have a story; this display showcases that.”

Car enthusiasts also have the chance to buy, sell, and trade original and new auto parts, with thousands of vendors taking part in the show’s flea market.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the weekend.

The show runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.