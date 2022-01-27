IceFest returns to Chambersburg, and the fun begins Thursday night

After being canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic, event coordinators are excited to host a weekend filled with ice and fun!

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — If you're looking for weekend plans, and ones filled with ice, Chambersburg event coordinators have you covered with the 20th annual IceFest!

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IceFest returns to Chambersburg featuring more ice than ever before, bringing greater meaning to the community.

"Having this event again is a way to get people out of their houses, spend time together as a community," Samuel Thrush, president of Downtown Chambersburg Inc. said. "Enjoy the arts as well as getting to know the small business owners more."

Today through Jan. 30, city program planners expect more than 20,000 people from across the South Central Pennsylvania region to come out for some dining and dancing while admiring more than 100 ice sculptures.

New and old comers can look forward to a new ice rink sponsored by F&M Trust. The rink will be available all weekend long for adults and kids ages 5 and older to enjoy.

Folks can also look forward to a Chili-Q barbeque, beer garden, an "Icing on the Cake" display for some sweet arts, and plenty more.

IceFest is sponsored by M&T Bank, and executives say the event is a great way to showcase the true beauty of the city.

"It's beautiful, the splendor," Todd Shearer, vice president of M&T Bank said. "It allows people access, not only to the sculptures but the businesses downtown."

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by M&T Bank.

Festivities will end on Sunday afternoon with scavenger hunt winners announced at 3 p.m.