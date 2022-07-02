America celebrates its birthday on July 4; here are some of the many celebrations in Central Pa.

Food, games, music, and of course, fireworks will celebrate Independence Day at locations across the Commonwealth.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 2021.

Several Central Pennsylvania communities will mark this year's 4th of July celebration with fireworks, patriotic concerts, parades, and other fun activities.

Here are some of the biggest celebrations, broken down by county.

(Note: Events/fireworks not held on Monday, July 4 will be noted in bold.)

ADAMS COUNTY

Gettysburg

Join the Gettysburg Area Community for a celebration of America’s Independence, Monday, July 4 at Gettysburg Area Rec Park, 545 Long Lane. This annual event includes music, food trucks, and fireworks.

Hosted by Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority and the Rotary Club of Gettysburg.

Schedule:

3 p.m. – Nineteen food trucks, and three alcohol vendors begin serving; Adams County’s Jalopy Deluxe band takes the stage

6 p.m. – Adams County-based band, Schizophonic, performs

9:20 p.m. – Fireworks, sponsored by Destination Gettysburg

Onsite parking is available on a first come, first served basis for $6. Receive a one-dollar discount if paid by cash. Accessible parking also available.

RAIN DATE: July 5

For more information, go here.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle

The Stars Burst over Carlisle 2022 fireworks event will be held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 2.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. with live music and concessions on site.

Fireworks will occur at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Newville

The 62nd Annual Lions Club Community Fair will be held from July 6-9, and will feature a fireworks display to cap the day at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

The fair features rides, games, music, food and craft vendors, the Little Miss Newville Pageant, and more.

For additional information, go here.

Shippensburg

The borough's annual fireworks display will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

For more information, go here.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

Join the City of Harrisburg for this year’s July 4th Food Truck Festival & Fireworks at Riverfront Park from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The event will feature over 45 food trucks two live music stages with performances by local musicians and the US Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, a beer/wine garden, free kids activities, and one of the largest fireworks displays in Central PA.

The PHFA fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. following the Harrisburg Senators end of game fireworks.

Find all event details at https://harrisburgpa.gov/july4th

Street parking is FREE for the holiday. Parking on City Island is $5 and parking at the Market Square Garage is $10 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. courtesy of Park Harrisburg. FREE bike parking is available at Market & Front Street and Forester & Front Street courtesy of Recycle Bicycle. The train station is just 3 blocks away for anyone traveling into the city for the event.

Linglestown

Celebrate Independence Day at the Annual Food Trucks and Fireworks event at Koons Park, 6030 Larue St., on Sunday, July 3.



Food for purchase available from Mad Dash, Sittin' Pickin' Chickin', Scoop O Dough & Crema Coffee Truck, beginning at 5 p.m.

Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m.



The fireworks are co-sponsored by Lower Paxton Township and the Linglestown Fire Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Chambersburg

The Chambersburg Recreation Department will host an Independence Day Festival at Memorial Park, 1 Washabaugh Way, from 4-9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The celebration will include food, refreshments, and fun activities like inflatables, bands, food trucks, games, and a beer tent.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 PM.

The Chambersburg Aquatic Center will open at 1 PM and offer water games throughout the day.

For more information, go here.

Fannettsburg

The 30th Annual Fannettsburg Fun Fest will be held Saturday, July 9.

There are lots of activities for the whole family planned, including live music from Make Mine Country Band, good food (BBQ chicken, burgers, dogs, fresh-cut fries, Plum Crazy food truck, ice cream, kettle corn, baked goods, shaved ice...) carnival games, BINGO, dunk tank, petting zoo & train rides, face painting, and more!

Fun Fest concludes with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Summer Jubilee will be held all day on Monday, July 4 at 500 E. Main St.

Featuring a Firecracker 5K Race and 1-Mile Kid's Fun Run, fun, games, live music and entertainment, food and craft vendors, and fireworks at dusk.

For more information, go here.

LANCASTER COUNTY

East Petersburg

East Petersburg's Independence Day celebration will be held Friday, July 1 in the borough's Community Park. There will be music and food trucks beginning at 5:30 p.m., a showing of the movie "Sonic the Hedgehog" at 8:30, and fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Elizabethtown

The Star Barn at Stone Gables Estate, 1160 N. Market St., will hold a 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza from 3-9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Cost is $25 per admission for carloads up to 8 people, or $40 per admission for carloads of 9 to 15 people.

Activities include live performances from the Josh Squared Band, juggler Chris Ivey, and Jessie the Reptile Guy; tours of the Star Barn and museum, remote controlled boats on the pond, a petting zoo, yard games, fire pits, a prayer walk, and more.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Rain date: Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022 (pre-purchased tickets will transfer)

For more information, go here.

Lancaster

Celebrate Lancaster, the city's annual celebration of its vibrant residents and cultures, along with Fourth of July fireworks, will be held Friday, June 24 at Penn Square and other locations downtown.

Featuring live music at stages in Binn's Park and Penn Square, food trucks on North Queen St., and other fun activities, the day ends with a spectacular fireworks display, beginning at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Lancaster's annual Long's Park Patriotic Concert and Fireworks Display will be held Sunday, July 3 at the Long's Park Amphitheater.

The U.S. Army Band Pershing's Own will play a selection of patriotic songs beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the annual fireworks display at 9.

Lititz

The Lititz Lions Club's Patriotic Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1 in the borough. Check lititzlions.org for more info.

Following the parade at 8 p.m., there will be a free concert in the park with special guests Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods.

At 9 p.m., the 79th Queen of the Candles ceremony followed by the Fairyland of Candles around the Park.

(Parade Rain Date will be morning of July 2nd with Queen of Candles during the evening entertainment on July 2nd.)

On Saturday, July 2, the annual Lititz Springs Park Fireworks Celebration will be held at 9:30 p.m. Gates open at noon, with wristbands required. A full-day festival featuring music acts, food trucks, a Kid Zone and a Baby Parade will be held prior to the celebration. (Rain date: Sunday, July 3rd)

Go here for more information.

Marietta

The borough's Fireworks and Food Trucks event will be held Saturday, July 2 at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, beginning at 5 p.m.

Activities include food trucks, a barrel train for kids, yard games and juggler Chris Ivey at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Mountville

The borough's annual Independence Day celebration will be held Saturday, July 2 at Froelich Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.

For more information, go here.

New Holland

New Holland will celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert and fireworks on Monday, July 4.

Following a performance by the New Holland Concert Band at the borough's Community Park at 7 p.m., a fireworks display will follow at dusk.

For more information, go here.

Quarryville

The Southern End Community Association will host SECAFest on Saturday, July 9 at the Quarryville Community Park.

A day of fun activities, food, and much more will be followed by a fireworks display at dusk.

For more information, go here.

MIFFLIN COUNTY

Lewistown

Hosted by the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce, the annual fireworks show will light up the skies along the Juniata River along West Market Street in Lewistown on Saturday, July 2, beginning at 9 p.m.

For more information, go here.

PERRY COUNTY

Liverpool

The 4th of July weekend will feature festivities from Friday through Monday at 32 Ferry Lane.

Food vendors, raffle ticket sales, a catfish tournament, wine bingo, a pig roast, and a poker run are among the events planned.

Fireworks will be held at dusk on Sunday, July 3.

For more information, go here.

YORK COUNTY

Dover Township

The township's Red, White & BOOM! celebration will be held at Eagle View Park on Sunday, July 3. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Jacobus

The annual Jacobus Blast at Jacobus Park, 1 S. Pleasant Ave., will be held on Monday, July 4. Activities include games, live music, food, crafts, and a fireworks display at dusk.

There will be a performance by the Emigsville Band prior to the fireworks.

New Freedom

The New Freedom Lions Club Carnival will be held from July 4-8 at Marge Goodfellow Park.

As part of the festivities, a fireworks display is planned for Friday, July 8, beginning at 11 p.m.

For more information, go here.

Red Lion

The borough's fireworks display will be held Sunday, July 3 at Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Ave., beginning at dusk.

On Monday, July 4, the borough will host a July 4th Stay-at-home celebration, that will include food for purchase from various food trucks and the annual Roarin' Great Car Show, sponsored by the Red Lion New Year's Eve Committee.

The Stay at Home Celebration will also be held at Fairmount Park.

For additional information, go here.

Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Firemans Carnival will be held from Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2 at the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, 21 West Forrest Ave.

The carnival concludes with a fireworks display at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

For more information about the carnival, go here.

Springettsbury Township

An Independence Day Celebration, presented by Hollywood Casino York, will be held on Sunday, July 3 at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mt. Zion Road.

A concert at 7 pm will be followed by a Fireworks Display at 9:15 pm.

For more information, go here.

Wrightsville

The borough's Independence Day celebration will be held Saturday, July 2 in the area around the John Wright Building at Front and Walnut Streets, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Activities include a band concert at 6:30 p.m. and a Candy and Peanut Scramble for the kids at 7 p.m. The Rotary Club of Eastern York County will sell funnel cakes, french fries, ice cream, bottled water and other treats.

A fireworks display will close the festivities at 9:30 p.m.

For additional information, go here.

York

July4York a daylong celebration featuring food, fun for the kids, lawn games, and live music, will be held Monday, July 4 at PeoplesBank Park, home of the York Revolution.

Fireworks will be held after the Revolution's game against the Lancaster Barnstormers, at approximately 9:30 p.m.