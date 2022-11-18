Looking to be active on Thanksgiving? Here's a list of turkey trots across central Pennsylvania

Some of us just like to eat a lot and sit around all day. But if you're one of those that doesn't, here's how you can get some exercise before that turkey dinner.

YORK, Pa. — For many people, the biggest decision on Thanksgiving Day is whether there's enough room in their stomach for a third helping of turkey and stuffing.

For others, it's which 5K race they should run that morning.

An informal poll of the FOX43 staff indicates we can't really relate to the latter group, but if you're one of those looking for a road race to participate in before you eat your turkey, we've got you covered.

Here's a list of 5K races and fun runs set for Thanksgiving Day this year.

(If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.)

ADAMS COUNTY

East Berlin

The East Berlin 5K Turkey Trot will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the East Berlin Community Center Parking Lot.

The 5K Run starts at 9 a.m., with chip timing by Blue Cheetah Sports Timing.

5K Fun Walk starts at 9:05. The Fun Walk is not timed.

This event is rain or shine! No refunds or mailed awards.

All proceeds benefit Roots for Boots, plus organizers will be collecting canned items for the MilitaryShare program (detailed list can be found on their website: www.rootsforboots.com)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle

The Carlisle YMCA Turkey Trot will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The 5K run/walk starts and finishes at the Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 South West Street, Carlisle.

"If you are looking for a great way to enjoy family, friends and fitness this Thanksgiving, then you won’t want to miss the area’s premiere Thanksgiving Day race," the event's organizers said.

Go here to register.

New Cumberland

The 18th Annual SMT Turkey Trot will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the New Cumberland Borough Park at Front Street and Geary Avenue.

The run is named after Shirley Mae Taylor, who passed away in 2003 after a long battle with cancer. The race is held in New Cumberland because she loved the town. Shirley worked at Coakley's restaurant for years, loved the West Shore Theater and the library, and never missed an Apple Festival.

Online registration is available through Nov. 17. The field is limited to 3,000 participants.

Shippensburg

The Shippensburg Turkey Trot 5K will be held at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24 at Shippensburg Memorial Park.

The course starts in the Shippensburg Memorial Park on road behind the football stadium. Runners will travel between the middle school and the high school, around behind the high school and into the Volvo parking lot before returning to and finishing in the park.

There are rewards for the top 3 winners in each of nine age groups.

Online registration will close on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Greencastle

The 2022 Greencastle Turkey Trot will be held at 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The 1-mile kids' race begins at 8 a.m., with the 5K run/walk following at 8:30.

Both races start and finish behind Greencastle-Antrim High School.

Cost is $30. Those who register after Nov. 7 are not guaranteed a t-shirt.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Millersville

Lancaster County's oldest road race, the Millersville Turkey Trot, will be held for the 50th time on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Millersville University Cross County / Track & Field program.

A children's Fun Run will step off at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 9. Both races will begin and end outside Biemesderfer Stadium on the Millersville University campus.

Online entries through Nov. 20 cost $30, and include a t-shirt and entry in a special random raffle drawing for a week's stay at either Bethany Beach or Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. Registration after Nov. 20 does not include a t-shirt or the raffle entry.

LEBANON COUNTY

Palmyra

The 2022 Sticks and Biscuits Thanksgiving Day 5K to benefit Palmyra Ice Hockey will be held at In the Net, 798 Airport Road, Palmyra.

In order to give all participants the best possible experience, this year's race will offer two waves, an 8 a.m. start and a 9 a.m. start. Currently there are no restrictions on size but if the state mandates limits that could change.

Entries received by midnight on Nov. 4 receive a long-sleeve tech shirt. After Nov. 4, shirts will be given away first come first serve. This year's race helps fund the Palmyra Ice Hockey Club and also benefits local charities.

Race entry fee is $35. Register online here.

YORK COUNTY

Dillsburg

The 7th Annual Thundering Pickle Turkey Trot will be held on Nov. 24, at 8:30 a.m., at Northern York County High School, 653 S Baltimore St, Dillsburg.

The race helps raise money to get local kids involved with soccer.

Runners and walkers can register individually or as a three-person relay team to traverse the gorgeous autumn trails behind the Northern York County schools.

York City

The 26th Annual York YMCA Turkey Trot, an in-person and virtual 5K event, will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA and the Catholic Harvest Food Pantry.

The in-person race goes through the heart of York City

Registration for the in-person race is $25 through Nov. 13. The price increases to $30 after Nov. 13.