Central Pa. remembers: A list of 9/11 memorial events

Sunday marks 21 years since the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. Here's how some Central Pennsylvania communities will remember those who were lost.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of one of the most horrific days in U.S. history, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Several Central Pennsylvania communities and organizations will hold events to remember those who were lost in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

Here's a list of events. (Note: If your community or organization's event is not included, email the details to news@fox43.com.)

Cumberland County

Carlisle

Dickinson College will honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks during a Patriot Day observance organized by Dickinson’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). It will include the playing of “Taps” as the flag is lowered to half-staff by the ROTC color guard.

The event will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at the flagpole at Old West on the John Dickinson Campus, West High Street, between West and College streets.

Dickinson President John E. Jones III and his wife Beth Jones will lay a wreath at the flagpole. Dickinson music major Nora Wadsworth will sing “Amazing Grace.” Col. Edward Franklin, Carlisle Barracks Installation Chaplain, will close the ceremony with a remembrance prayer.

Enola

Please join the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. for a Patriot Day Ceremony to remember 9/11.

The public is invited to attend the event at the Hampden Township Veterans Park at 4345 Marketplace Way in Enola.

The program will begin with posting of the colors by American Legion Mechanicsburg Post 109. The Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a moving bell ceremony Striking the Four Fives to remember all first responders on 9/11.

The keynote speaker is retired Vice Admiral Keith Lippert, who served 37 years in the Navy. His last tour of duty was as the 14th Director of the Defense Logistics Agency, a huge organization that provides worldwide logistics support to our military services and allies. Lippert was in this position on 9/11 and served in this capacity through 2006 providing support for our military in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other hot spots around the world.

Honored invited guests include Congressman Scott Perry, State Senator Mike Regan, State Representatives Greg Rothman, Sheryl Delozier, Dawn Keefer, Cumberland County Commissioners, Hampden Township Commissioners, Mechanicsburg American Legion Post 109, Lower Allen VFW Post 7530, and Mechanicsburg VFW Post 6704.

Lancaster County

Millersville

To honor the life of United Airlines Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl and the thousands of others who died, the Millersville Chapter of the International Association of Emergency Managers, MU-IAEM, will hold its second annual 9/11 event on campus.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday on the campus quad.

There will be a brief ceremony followed by a one-mile walk commemorating the steps taken by firefighters and responders walking the towers. The walk will end at the pond.

The 9/11 event is open to the public and is being held in honor of all of those citizens and responders who lost their lives. T-shirts will be given out to attendees.

Lancaster

The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held Sunday at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m., with an opening ceremony to follow at 9 a.m.

The stair climb is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.

The NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on Sept. 11, 2001.

Each participant pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of a FDNY brother, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others.

Lancaster

On Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Neffsville Fire Station (200 East Oregon Road, Lititz, Pa.), Manheim Township Fire Rescue is teaming up with the Manheim Township Police Department for a 9/11 Remembrance Workout event, starting promptly at 9 a.m.

The event is free to attend, and the public is invited to take part in the workout session with Fire Rescue and Police personnel.

The workout will focus on the Murph Crossfit Workout, which consists of a mile run, followed by 300 air squats, 200 push-ups, 100 pull-ups, and ends with another mile run.

Participants can also partake in whatever repetitions they are comfortable with.

"We understand that everyone reflects on this day differently, but it also gives us time to connect and build stronger community relations while remembering the fallen," Manheim Township Fire Rescue Chief Scott Little said. "This year, Manheim Township Police and Fire Rescue are teaming up to challenge members of our community to come out, meet members of police and fire, and participate alongside them in a workout."

There will be music provided by a DJ, and water will be available on location. Participants are encouraged to bring their workout gear and arrive early.

"MTPD is looking forward to co-hosting this event with MT Fire Rescue, and paying our respects, and honoring those we lost on Sept. 11, 2001," Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski said.

To learn more about this 9/11 Remembrance Workout event, please go here.

York County

York

Mission BBQ will hold a 9/11 Never Forget ceremony on Sunday, beginning at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.).