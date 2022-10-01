MLK Day of Service helps people give back to the Central Pa. community

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just one week away, local officials announced plans for the 13th annual Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service.
Meeting at Harrisburg's Hamilton Health Center today, Central Pa. MLK Day of Service board members and local community leaders announced dozens of events taking place on Jan. 17.
Organizers are planning both in-person and virtual events for the day, with a particular focus on highlighting the need for access to affordable housing and health care services.
Organizers say they hope this year's Day of Service will make up for many of the negatives brought on by the pandemic.
"We can write cards to kids that are in the hospital, we can paint a home that is for women who are coming out of prison and have nowhere to go, we can put together baskets for women who are most vulnerable at this time," said Dauphin County Rep. Patty Kim, who also serves as Chair of the Central PA MLK Day of Service Committee. "Let's build on all the negatives of the pandemic and become a beloved community as Dr. King has mentioned in so many of his speeches."
For a list of all four virtual and 27 in-person events, click here.