MLK Day of Service helps people give back to the Central Pa. community

"We can write cards to kids that are in the hospital, we can paint a home that is for women who are coming out of prison and have nowhere to go, we can put together baskets for women who are most vulnerable at this time," said Dauphin County Rep. Patty Kim, who also serves as Chair of the Central PA MLK Day of Service Committee. "Let's build on all the negatives of the pandemic and become a beloved community as Dr. King has mentioned in so many of his speeches."