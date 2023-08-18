Celebrate Lancaster is bringing back the party to the streets

After being rescheduled back in June, Celebrate Lancaster is kicking off on Friday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After being rescheduled because of severe weather back in June, Celebrate Lancaster brought the party back on Friday on North Queen Street.

The city partnered with Crispus Attucks Community Center to honor "Umoja," which means the spirit of community and unity in Swahili. Friday's event included spoken word, live band performances and the Umoja Community Champion Awards, which honored four recipients at a ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

There were also live performances that flooded the streets of Lancaster. These included notable artists such as Ever Sandoval, Sir Dominique Jordan, Arthur Brinson, Spoken Musik and Pro Human Future. Headlining on Friday was Ralph Real & the Family Jam.

And it's not a party without food!

Guests didn't go hungry with offerings such as A. Lee’s Sauces & Rubs, Asian Taste, Blazin J’s, Bricker’s French Fries, Cafe 301, Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Dough Heads, Farm Show Milkshakes, Fish Bread and Chicken, Flavor Latino, Homage, JR’s Brisket, Kona Ice, LA Concessions, Mr. Mini’s Tasty Donuts, Schnader’s Concessions, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Softie Whirl, Soulfrito, Souvlaki Boys, TJ’s Ice Cream and Walk-o Taco.

The adults could have some fun with two beer gardens. The Lancaster Rec Beer Garden in Ewell Plaza was open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local organizations had tables available for guests, such as the Demuth Foundation, Lancaster Creative Factory, Lancaster Pride, Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, LancasterHistory, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

There were also plenty of vendors attending on Friday. They included: Baldwin’s Gallery, Decades Lancaster, Face Painting, Henna Tattoo by Keisha Finnie, JHM Spray Art, Nick Fasnacht Illustration & Design, Schopf Bros, Seamlessly Tango, Social Apparel and Truly Yours Art & Apparel.

The event schedule includes:

Food Trucks

11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Music

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Live Performances

3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Beer Gardens

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Ewell Plaza)

3 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Isaac’s)

Umoja Community Champion Awards

4:30 p.m.

Dance Party

9 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.