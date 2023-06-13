Celebrate Lancaster returns to the city on Friday; here's what to expect

Music, food trucks, a beer garden and more will be in place Friday night as the city celebrates the spirit of community.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Celebrate Lancaster returns to downtown Lancaster on Friday, offering food trucks, a beer garden, live music performances and family fun to visitors from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

More than 20 food trucks will offer their wares, while the musical lineup includes performances from Ever Sandoval, Sir Dominique Jordan, Arthur Brinson, Spoken Musik, Pro Human Future and the headlining act, Ralph Real & the Family Jam.

A DJ dance party will close out the evening, beginning at 9 p.m., organizers said.

The event, which is organized through a partnership between the City of Lancaster and Crispus Attucks, will celebrate Umoja, a Swahili term for the spirit of community.

"Celebrate Lancaster is an even bigger celebration of Lancaster City’s residents and their cultures by celebrating the feeling of Umoja and its connection to the Juneteenth holiday," the city said.

While the event is going on, the following street closures will be in effect, according to Lancaster Police:

7 a.m.: East Grant Street at Christian Street to North Queen Street

8 a.m.: 000 and 100 blocks of North Queen Street, Market Street at King Street and William Henry Place

11 a.m.: Orange Street and Queen Street

Cars parked on those streets will begin to be towed at 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to police.