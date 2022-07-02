Carlisle Events holds hiring fair for automotive events

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Events is looking to hire 25 full-time staffers that will play key roles in the planning and execution of its annual automotive events.
The hiring fair began on Feb. 7 and will continue through Feb. 8.
Job seekers are invited to stop by the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Cumberland County anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply for a variety of jobs including security gate workers, ticket takers, customer service representatives and facilities workers.
Officials with Carlisle Events say the best part about working the automotive shows is the unique atmosphere each one brings.
"You get to be outside throughout the summer season, you get to see some of the coolest cars on the planet and interact with an international audience, really, folks come to Carlisle from all over to be part of the car so fun," said Public Relations Manager Mike Garland. "There's something different every day. You never know what you'll see, you never know what you get to experience and the best part is you get to be paid while you do it."
Officials say multiple shifts are available, and that on-the-spot hiring is possible.