Camp Hill Borough's Parade of Lights set for December 1-3

The annual drive-through holiday lights event will be held at Siebert Park each night from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The borough of Camp Hill announced it will hold its annual Parade of Lights drive-through event from Dec. 1-3 at Siebert Park.

The event, which will benefit Toys for Tots, will be held each night from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the borough said in a press release.

Visitors to Siebert Park are asked to provide one new unwrapped toy donation as admission to the drive-through event. U.S. Marine volunteers will collect the donations at the gate.

Siebert Park, located off Cumberland Boulevard in the borough, will be closed to all non-parade visitors from November 27 through December 4, the borough said.

Groups, organizations or businesses who would like to get involved with the event are encouraged to visit the Camp Hill Borough Website for a registration form and event display guidelines.