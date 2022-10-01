The "Calving Corner" returns to the Pa. Farm Show with live birth demonstrations

"It's a great way to have people realize where their food is coming from," said Calving Corner project manager Miriam Miller. "It doesn't come from a carton in the grocery store. It comes from these farm families that are working hard every day to make sure that the product that they helped produce is safe and nutritious and wholesome. So it's a great way for people to also get questions answered. They may have heard something or read something online and they wanna know if that's true."