Sample beer, bat on a professional baseball diamond and win $10,000

YORK, Pa. — Baseball, beer and bounty - what better way to spend a summer Saturday?
PeoplesBank Park, home of the York Revolution, is hosting Brew & Bats on July 9.
Tickets are available for $25. With ticket purchase, attendees receive eight four-ounce samples of local craft beers, a chance to take a few swings in a professional batting cage and the opportunity to enjoy live music.
Local favorite Honeypump will perform.
"It's a brewfest that only a ballpark can put on," said Doug Eppler, York Revolution's Director of Marketing and Communications. "We knew that if we were going give folks a chance to sample some great beers, we wanted to do it in a way you can't do anywhere else."
For those looking for a challenge, there will be a chance to win $10,000 by hitting a ball into a 20-foot-high target 300 feet away.
Craft brewers Aldus Brewing Company, Appalachian Brewing Company, Big Truck Farm Brewery, Big Oyster Brewery, Conyngham Brewing Company, Evil Genius, Lancaster Brewing Company, Sign of the Horse Brewery and Twelve5 (makers of Rebel Hard Coffee) will be available for a free sample and a chat.
Food will also be available for purchase throughout the stadium.
The batting cage will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants can also bring their baseball gloves and catch balls in the outfield.
"We think it will be a thrill for them to be on this beautiful, well-maintained field that the pros play on, to get that pro experience for a few minutes," said Eppler.