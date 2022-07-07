Sample beer, bat on a professional baseball diamond and win $10,000

Bats & Brews will take place at PeoplesBank Park this Saturday.

YORK, Pa. — Baseball, beer and bounty - what better way to spend a summer Saturday?

PeoplesBank Park, home of the York Revolution, is hosting Brew & Bats on July 9.

Tickets are available for $25. With ticket purchase, attendees receive eight four-ounce samples of local craft beers, a chance to take a few swings in a professional batting cage and the opportunity to enjoy live music.

Local favorite Honeypump will perform.

"It's a brewfest that only a ballpark can put on," said Doug Eppler, York Revolution's Director of Marketing and Communications. "We knew that if we were going give folks a chance to sample some great beers, we wanted to do it in a way you can't do anywhere else."

For those looking for a challenge, there will be a chance to win $10,000 by hitting a ball into a 20-foot-high target 300 feet away.

Food will also be available for purchase throughout the stadium.

The batting cage will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants can also bring their baseball gloves and catch balls in the outfield.