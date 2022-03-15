Brewery Tours and Northern Central Railway present 'Sips and Shenanigans'

Looking for something fun to do this weekend for St. Patrick's Day? Look no further.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further.

Brewery Tours and the Northern Central Railway present its St. Patrick's Day-themed Ales on the Rails: "Sips and Shenanigans."

The three-hour scenic trip through Howard Tunnel and the York County countryside is set to take place on March 19 and will feature some of York County's very-own breweries. Northern Central Railway's vintage diesel locomotive pulls out of New Freedom at 1 p.m, all according to Glenn J. Smith, York County Ale Trail founder.

Guests will also receive exclusive Brewery Tours tasting glasses, complimentary water and snacks, and can expect guided tastings of cold, craft beers from 10 different independent, craft brewers led by Brewery Tour's beer guides, also according to Smith.

Tickets and more information can be found here. Tickets are $99, but for designated drivers, they are $49.

Smith joined FOX43 on March 15 to discuss the event.