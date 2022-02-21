Big Time Rush announces new tour, will stop at the GIANT Center in July

The boy band will visit Hershey on July 1 at 8 p.m. on the “Forever Tour” with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Big Time Rush is coming to the GIANT Center this summer, according to a press release.

The band rose to fame in 2009 when the scripted television show “Big Time Rush” launched on Nickelodeon. The show followed the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band.

The four young men, Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan formed a band off the screen as well, releasing three full-length albums and performing around the world.

When the show ended in 2013, the guys went their separate ways, but reunited in 2020 "to send a message of love and togetherness," during quarantine and then with a performance of their hit, "Worldwide," in 2021, also according to the press release.

These appearances resulted in excitement among fans and Big Time Rush received over 10 million streams in 2020 alone.

Now, they're reuniting for a 41-date tour.