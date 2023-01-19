x
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes? 

On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. 

Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue in Springettsbury Township to bring people together for a night of fun. 

Dance instructor Brittanie Silk says the best part of the evening was seeing people of all skill levels give the dance a try. 

"My favorite part is just getting into it, getting rid of the outside distractions and just enjoying [the dancing]," said Silk. "You learn basic steps and then you take [those steps] and make it your own."

The lessons consisted of instructional demonstrations and walk-throughs.

