'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is a walk-up. Reservoir Drive will be closed to traffic and limited parking will be available at the Reservoir Park basketball courts.

Included in the celebration will be a Halloween staple: candy for the kids! The free event will also feature pumpkin decorating, a reptile zoo, face painting and yard games.

Additionally, refreshments and hot dogs will be available.

“Our mission is to do a safe, family-oriented Halloween,” said David Baker, Director of Harrisburg’s Parks & Recreation Department. “We want to get out and interact and have fun with the public.”

A costume contest will be held for kids up to 15 years old and will take place beginning at 6:15 p.m., with a separate pet costume contest starting at 7 p.m.

Costumes will be judged in categories of funniest, scariest and most original in three different age groups. The contest for kids ages 0-5 will be held at 6:15 p.m., ages 6-11 at 6:30 p.m., and ages 12-15 at 6:45 p.m.

Judging will be done by a panel of celebrity judges.

The city will also raffle off a number of prizes, including a mini-drone and wireless headphones.