Dickinson College art museum hosts virtual lecture in celebration of Black History Month

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Art Museum at Dickinson College is hosting a virtual lecture on Feb. 3 in celebration of Black History Month, with the first black varsity football player at West Point and retired U.S. army Colonel Gary Steele.

Carlisle native, Steele, is no stranger to the Dickinson community; he visited in Jan. 2020 and now he's back to connect with students in the first of many events Dickinson has planned for Black History Month.

"I'll talk about the things that are important to me, the bounding principles that I've tried to live by over the years, and basically, those principles came from my family," Steele said. "From my father, my mother, my brother, and my sister, and how we were raised, where we were raised and the experiences that we had."

During tonight's virtual lecture, Steele says he'll reflect on his experiences navigating a life in the armed forces during some of the most pivotal moments in American racial relations.

He also says he feels lucky to have been given this platform to speak about what he went through and hopes that those who attend are able to relate to his story.

Tonight's virtual lecture, titled "Becoming My Best Self with Gary Steele," starts at 7 p.m. at The Trout Gallery: The Art Museum of Dickinson College. It's free and open to the public.