Army and Navy face off in Pa. Farm Show cooking competition

Chefs from both the Army and Navy cooked a meal using a basket of unknown, locally-sourced ingredients.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A cooking competition between the Army and Navy turned up the heat on day six of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Plus, the event featured a special appearance from Robert Irvine, a celebrity chef and host of the Food Network TV show "Restaurant: Impossible."

Irvine emceed the 30-minute cook-off, where chefs from both the Army and Navy joined forces with local media personalities to cook a meal using a basket of unknown ingredients. In true farm show style, all ingredients were locally sourced from Pennsylvania.

After the teams crafted their dishes, they submitted them to four judges decided which of the two creations they liked the best.

"It's a proud day for us to honor the military families of Pennsylvania and our farmers and bring them together," said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding. "They do that every day, [and] it allows us to sleep well and eat well, but it's a nice tribute to them and a nice way for us to celebrate farm show."

At the end of the competition, Irvine announced the team Navy and its Chef Louie as the victor.

For a full video of the competition, click here