Zenkaikon Anime & Sci-Fi Convention returns to Lancaster after three-year hiatus

LANCASTER, Pa. — Thousands of anime fans gathered this past weekend in Lancaster for the Zenkaikon Anime & Sci-Fi Convention.

The convention, which started on March 25, was the first in-person event for Zenkaikon since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers estimate nearly 5,000 people attended the event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in the last three days.

Zenkaikon started in Lancaster in 2013.

Organizers expect to announce dates for next year's event in the coming months.