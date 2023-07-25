America's biggest dinosaur event coming to Harrisburg for one weekend in August

Jurassic Quest, an event featuring a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs, is ready to delight families during its one-weekend-only engagement at the Farm Show Complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Aug. 26, 2022.

North America's most popular interactive dinosaur experience is coming to Harrisburg!

Jurassic Quest, an event featuring a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs, is ready to delight families during its one-weekend-only engagement at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from August 11-13.

For 2023, the event is promising more hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including an expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a "Ticeratots" soft play area for little explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring star dino trainers and more.

Opening on Aug. 11, the event will run from noon to 8 p.m., then 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.