Food television personality and author Alton Brown to bring live cooking variety show to Hershey for the holidays

“Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant” will visit the Hershey Theatre on Nov. 23.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Food Network personality and author Alton Brown will bring a live show to Hershey Theatre for the holiday season, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

Brown's “Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant” will visit the Hershey venue on Nov. 23. Tickets are available online here and here.

Brown, who has shows on the Food Network and Netflix, has performed in live culinary variety shows like “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science,” and “Beyond The Eats” in more than 200 cities, with more than 550,000 fans in attendance.

His latest production mixes together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment, Hershey Entertainment said.

Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows.