The All-American Dairy Show returns to Harrisburg

The four day show started on Sunday, highlighting the U.S. dairy industry.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In Harrisburg, it was a day of dairy, cattle and agriculture, as the All-American Dairy Show made its long awaited return.

After being cancelled due to COVID-19 last year, the All-American Dairy Show returned to the Farm Show Complex on Sunday.

The show highlights the U.S. dairy industry and features four days of competition highlighting the best dairy cattle breeds.

Organizers say the show is a great way to expose younger generations to agriculture.

"The All American Dairy show is really important to the agriculture industry because it provides a lot of youth opportunities," said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Communications Director Emily Demsey. "Those youth opportunities are a great way for kids to get engaged in the industry and grow in interest in the dairy industry and those kids are crucial to the industry, they are the future dairy farmers of Pennsylvania and America."

Over 570 people from 26 different states attended the event to show off their cows.

The show runs until this coming Wednesday, Sept. 22.