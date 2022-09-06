African American Culture Festival returns to Lancaster for week-long entertainment

Despite the rain, the ninth annual African American Culture Fair began today and will run through Saturday, Sept. 10.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Tuesday, Sept. 6 marked the beginning of the week-long African American Culture Festival.

The event will be held at Reservoir Park, located at 832 E. Orange Street in Lancaster.

Celebrations will include live music, food, rides, and a parade. According to organizers, there will be live entertainment from 26 groups and artists. Among those performing are Source Award-winning rapper Trina and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Kierra Sheard.

This is the ninth annual African American Culture Fair, which will run through Saturday, Sept. 10.

Local restaurants, bakers, chefs, and food trucks will participate in the event. Additionally, Universal African Dance, a 77-member dance troupe, will perform in traditional African garb.

The fair will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 6 through the 9. On Saturday, Sept. 10, it will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, but there will be food and ride costs. Ride tickets are $1.50 each. Attendees can also pay $25 for 20 tickets or $50 for 50 tickets.