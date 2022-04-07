717 Vintage Fest, presented by Revolt Style Studio, to be held on July 16 and 17 in York

This vintage market will feature over 60 vendors from the region’s most established and up-and-coming vintage stores and independent retailers.

YORK, Pa. — The 717 Vintage Fest, presented by Revolt Style Studio, is set to be held on July 16 and 17, according to a press release.

This vintage market will feature over 60 vendors from the region’s most established and up-and-coming vintage stores and independent retailers and will be a destination for thousands of vintage-loving consumers, also according to the release.

These vendors will have vintage clothing, accessories, home decor, furniture, and collectables. The items will range from early 20th century pieces to in-demand Y2K items.

“The 717 Vintage Fest is the area’s first ever, fully vintage vendor event that offers a variety of retail selections for your wardrobe and home from a diverse selection of vintage curators,” Jessica Weikert, owner of Revolt Style Studio and 717 Vintage event developer and coordinator said in a statement. “Event-goers are encouraged to explore all that York City has to offer after venturing through the vintage paradise that is 717 Vintage Fest.”

The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17. It will be located at New York Wire Works, located at 441 East Market Street in York.