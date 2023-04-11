717 Vintage Fest set for Saturday and Sunday in downtown York

The vintage market will feature vendors from six states and has become a destination for thousands of vintage-loving customers, organizers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 16, 2022.

Fans of vintage clothing, home decor and other old-school items will be in for a treat this weekend as Revolt Style Studio will host the first of three 717 Vintage Fest events in downtown York.

717 Vintage Fest is "a vintage-only vendor market featuring curated clothing, accessories, home décor and more for all ages and genders and from all decades," organizers said in a press release.

The event, which is free to the public, will be held Saturday and Sunday at New York Wire Works, 441 East Market St., York. It will feature vendors from six states and has become a destination for thousands of vintage-loving customers, organizers said.

“We’re so excited to have three events this year,” said event developer Jessica Weikert. “This is the third year of 717 Vintage Fest, and it’s quickly become a road trip favorite for vintage shoppers from New York City to DC as well as a must-attend event for locals.

”717 Vintage Fest has been described by shoppers as 'an absolute dream come true' and 'vintage paradise' and by visitpa.com as 'a definite must for your bucket list.'"

The event will feature 65 of the region's most-established and up-and-coming vintage stores and independent vendors. Each store's brand focus offers diverse styles of vintage clothing, accessories, home décor, furniture, collectables and more, ranging from early 20th century pieces to in-demand Y2K items and everything in between.

There will also be live music, tattoo artists, tarot readings, food trucks and offerings from a local brewery.