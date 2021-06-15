Here's how you can celebrate the Fourth of July in the DMV

America is back in business for the Fourth of July holiday! #FreedomSummer

WASHINGTON — D.C. is open, all capacity limits and restrictions are lifted, so that means Fourth of July celebrations are back in full swing!

Now that the country is inching closer to President Joe Biden's vaccination goal, the country is gearing up for an Independence Day celebration like no other.

“DC is open and ready to welcome back visitors to celebrate the way we came together as a city and as a nation this year. We have shown once again that when we come together, there is nothing we can’t do,” said Mayor Bowser. “We thank President Biden and his team for acting with urgency to get the vaccine to the American people so that we could save lives, get our country open, and celebrate together once again.”

First things first, Biden announced Tuesday that he will host essential workers and military families on the South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.

D.C. will also support the White House and host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration on the National Mall. The 17-minute display will be held on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The city also plans to celebrate the return of the Barracks Row and Palisades 4th of July Parades.

“Watching the Fourth of July fireworks from the National Mall against the backdrop of the monuments and memorials is one of the grandest traditions of our nation’s capital,” said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks. “This year’s display not only celebrates the 245th anniversary of American independence but also marks an important step forward as the city emerges from the pandemic.”

If you're making a trip to D.C. for the festivities, be sure to visit the monuments and memorials along the National Mall, because they are all officially open to visitors!

And if you can't make it to D.C. for the Fourth of July, you can still spot the fireworks display in surrounding areas in the District, Northern Virginia, including President’s Park and sites along the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

