11-year-old takes on 3D Bowhunting Challenge at Great American Outdoor Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the 3D Bowhunter Challenge entered its second day at the Great American Outdoor Show on Feb. 6, one mother said the competition has become an anticipated event each year.

Michelle Clemente's daughter Ivy returned to compete in the 3D archery competition, three years after getting her bow.

Ivy shot about 20 3D animals on Sunday and said she looks forward to this event every year.

"It’s fun and I came up here one year and I saw it so I wanted to do that because I saw this,” said 11-year-old Ivy.

Clemente says after seeing the archery competition, Ivy begged for a bow for her eighth birthday. After months of begging, her parents bought her a bow and she hasn't put it down since.

“She was very excited to come up and shoot the 3D course, she waits for it all year. We love that she loves to be outside, we’re a very outdoors family and we love that she takes the challenge of doing it,” said Clemente.

The daily winners throughout the week are picked and compete in the finals on Feb. 12 and 13.

