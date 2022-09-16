Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'

The event fill feature sports, food, music, games, and more.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further.

The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday.

The event fill feature sports, food, music, games, and more.

Starting at 9 a.m., Saturday in the Park will present "Extra Innings," hosted by White Rose Tourneys Baseball Tournament in the baseball diamonds near Whiteford Road, the 2nd annual Coach Wood Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will take place, and Tripletown Aces will host a cornhole tournament. Pre-registration is required for the first two events, and it's recommended for the third, although on-site registration will be available from 10 to 10:30 a.m. the day of, according to organizers.

The carnival will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the open space near Pleasant Valley Road, the release also states. The event will feature all the carnival classics: a variety of games and inflatable attractions, face painting, and balloon animals for all ages, as well as a petting zoo and more. Several of these activities call for the purchase of a wristband for $20 or individual tickets for $1 each.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., food from various food trucks of the area will also be available. Vendors include Bricker's French Fries, Braised & Confused, Choco L’More, MacStack, Mammas Meltz, Premium Shaved Ice, Shorty’s Funnel Cakes, Stacey’s Orangeade, Sweet Shoppe Creamery, and Park Place Concession Stand.

York Area United Fire and Rescue and the Springettsbury Township Police Department will have demonstrations and equipment and vehicles on display in the carnival area, as well.

Innovations Dance Studio and B*Dazzled Dance Studio will perform in the amphitheater from noon to 2 p.m., and the Rich Clare Pentagon Band will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., also according to organizers.

Finally, the daylong event will conclude with a fireworks display presented by Hollywood Casino immediately following the concert performance at approximately 7:40 p.m.