2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held from Jan. 7 to 14 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 9.

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.

If you're planning to attend, here's what you need to know.

WHEN IS IT?

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm show runs from Saturday, Jan. 7 to Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Farm Show Complex, located at 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg.

PARKING

Two offsite Farm Show lots offer free shuttle service for the entire show: east of the complex, at Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Drive; and directly north at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) on Wildwood Drive.

Visitors should follow PennDOT traffic signs to open parking lots. Signs on all major roads leading to the complex are updated throughout the day.

The parking lots at and around the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center are now cash-free operations. The $15 parking fee will have to be paid with a credit or debit card, the Farm Show said.

The Farm Show will accept Visa, Mastercard and other credit/debit cards as payment for parking.

Admission to the Farm Show itself remains free.

WHAT'S THERE TO EAT?

The Farm Show Food Court—always one of the event's most popular spots—will be filled with more goodies this year. Located in the Expo Hall and the Main Hall of the complex, the Food Court offers a wide variety of Pennsylvania-grown and made products that generate income to support the non-profit Pennsylvania Agricultural Commodity Organizations.

Among the new products this year:

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association is celebrating 70 years of serving up delicious milkshakes at the Farm Show with a new, limited-edition flavor: Orange Cream.

The Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania booth in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Food Court will unveil a new menu item at next year's Farm Show: The Mushroom Steakhouse Burger.

For a full list of menu items available at the Food Court, go here.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW THIS YEAR?

Destination Dairy in Northeast Exhibit Hall (home of the Calving Corner birthing center) will feature “Moo U,” an interactive, STEM learning area with hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Veterinarians, educators from Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, and the Dairy Excellence Foundation will introduce you and your family to the science and technology behind modern dairy farming.

Whether you’re a backyard dabbler, established family farmer or entrepreneur looking to expand, you’ll find new information on how to sustain and grow your business, get funding, combat climate change and bump up your production. Visit GIANT Expo Hall’s Conservation Exhibit for new raised beds and giant sunflowers, popular rainfall simulator and innovative equipment, and visit the expanded So You Want to Be a Farmer exhibit in Main Hall for interactive info and fun for all ages.

Hop on the interactive farm-fitness trend – or let it hop on you – with Goat Yoga in the New Holland Arena Concourse. If you’re less into full-body fitness and just want to boost your mental health with a goat snuggle, the Friends of Farm Show offer you both new options – and you can help support future Farm Shows while you’re giggling with goats.

Alpacas are a fluffy Farm Show favorite, but in 2023, llamas and their mamas will take the Farm Show by storm! And for some wacky fun, their alpaca aunties will be dressed to the nines in a costume contest.

Visit the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection stage every day, every hour, for an all-star lineup of new-to-Farm-Show and perennial favorite Pennsylvania chefs from the pint-sized to the polished professionals of foodie TV and 4-star dining destinations.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

While some judging for competitive events takes place prior to the official opening, the 107th Farm Show officially gets underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 with an opening ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m.

The Farm Show concludes on Saturday, Jan. 14 with the final event on the schedule: The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo at 4 p.m.