Here's a sneak peek at some of the new menu items available at this year's Farm Show

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding previewed some of the items that will be available when the Farm Show Food Court opens Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opens its doors to the public on Saturday, but State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Wednesday offered a sneak peek of one of the event's biggest draws: The Farm Show Food Court.

During a media event that featured some of the new menu items for sale at Food Court stands this year, Redding noted that sales benefit many Pennsylvanians in agriculture.

“Pennsylvania agriculture feeds our families and our economy every day,” said Redding. “The non-profit groups who feed hungry crowds during the Farm Show represent the past, present, and future of our industry — the people who produce the food that feeds our families and our economy and supports nearly 600,000 jobs across Pennsylvania, and the young people pursuing careers in agriculture who will feed us tomorrow.

"The Farm Show is your chance to taste a slice of Pennsylvania and feed the future of agriculture while you’re at it.”

While the Farm Show officially gets underway on Saturday, the Food Court will open to the public Friday from noon to 9 p.m.

Admission and parking for the day are free.

Featured menu items at the Food Court this year include:

PA FFA Foundation – Apple Pie Pizza, sourced by Knouse Foods

PennAg Industries – Hemp Tea, Pulled Pork Nachos, Chicken Breast Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders

PA Beekeepers Assoc. – Freshly-made Waffles with PA-produced Honey and Honey Ice Cream drizzled with honey and produced by Halls and Longacres.

PA Cooperative Potato Growers – Potato Donuts, Baked Potatoes, Pierogies

PA Dairymen’s Association – Milkshakes, Cheese Cubes, and Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

State Horticultural Association of PA – Apple Cotton Candy

Mushroom Farmers of PA – Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger, Shredded Portobello Nachos, Breaded Whole White Mushrooms, Portabella Jerky, Mushroom Crumble

Pennsylvania Livestock Association – the Flying Porker BBQ sandwich

The full Food Court menu, hours, and information about producer organizations and their sales can be found at farmshow.pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the Pennsylvania State Fair and the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, nearly 6,000 animals, and 275 commercial exhibitors.

The show runs from Jan. 7-14.