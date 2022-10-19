Annual Harrisburg Book Festival kicks off in person for the first time since 2019

Pennsylvania's largest free book festival will be held through Oct. 23.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Book worms can now rejoice!

The annual Harrisburg Book Festival is back in person for the first-time since 2019 on Wednesday.

Alec Brubaker, executive director of the Harrisburg Book Festival, said the last two years of a virtual book festival did not match the importance of what this event represents for the city.

"For our community of readers, writers, kids, and life long learners," said Brubaker, "It is so important for our community to gather together for a free and open to the public festival."

This five-day event will feature an outdoor tent sale with over 20,000 books, over a dozen author appearances, children's day programming, Blind-Date-With-A-Book activities, and book signings. All events are free and open to the public.

The largest free book festival in Pennsylvania has attracted many notable national and local authors. These writers include:

Joshua Prager, Pulitzer Prize winning finalist and journalist

Jill Filipovic, international journalist

Peniel E. Joseph, renowned historian

Lauren Castillo, Caldecott Honor-Winning children's illustrator

Kimi Cunningham Grant, bestselling local author

Nora McInerny, renowned podcast host and bestselling author

Kate Baer, #1 New York Times bestselling author

Ross Gay, award-winning poet

Steven Williams, bestselling local author

Richard Chizmar, #1 New York Times bestselling author

Guests can also stop by on Friday and Saturday for the grand opening of the new Collectibles Building, which houses rare and old books and artifacts that are available to view and purchase.

Alec Brubaker, executive director of the Harrisburg Book Festival, said this event promotes and celebrates the importance and power of storytelling and the necessity of literature in the community.