Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stadium shows

Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, including stops in Hershey and Philadelphia.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road:

The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022, and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris. John also announced dates in North America, including shows in Hershey on April 13, 2022, and in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022.

He will wrap the North American trek with two shows in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.