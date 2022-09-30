Dutch Wonderland's 'Happy Hauntings' is back

On weekends from October 1 to October 30, Dutch Wonderland transforms for the Halloween season.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Spooky season is taking over Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County.

Starting Saturday, the amusement park will host its annual Happy Hauntings Halloween event.

Every weekend in October, Dutch Wonderland welcomes families to experience the parks transformation in to all-things Halloween. From night-rides on their Kingdom Coaster (Roller Ghoster) and Flying Trapeze (Witches Whirl), to food and drinks given an all-new seasonal twist, the park said that guests can expect frightening fun.

New this year, the Dutch Wonderland royal divers will put on the first-ever Halloween production at the Aqua Stadium. This unique dive show will run everyday of the Happy Haunting and will tell the story of friends braving crazy, anxious trolls to find a bountiful treasure.

“We know how much our guests love Dutch Wonderland’s Dive Shows, so offering a Happy Hauntings show for the first time ever is a real treat,” said General Manager James Paulding. “This one is special and a bit silly, too, taking advantage of the most fun elements of Halloween. We think our guests will really love it.”

Happy Hauntings will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. through the month of October.

Go here for more information on tickets.