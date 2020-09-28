Adapting a music hangout jam session into a COVID-19 safe theatre in "Million Dollar Quartet" at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

The theatre remains at 50% capacity with face shields, microphone shields, face masks and more to maximize the fun, minimize the risk of a live show.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre pushes on with performances, now during their second show of the pandemic.

The theatre will remain at 50% capacity for the rest of the year. Masks are required. Your temperature will be checked at the door as well. You can find more information on requirements here and on their website.

But for the cast, it's all about just being back.

"Getting back to the theatre in this COVID stuff has been really great," Nathan Burke, who portrays Carl Perkins in "Million Dollar Quartet" said. "It's kind of surreal to be back. I don't think a lot of us thought we would be so soon."

The show tells the story of a real-life jam session between music icons Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee-Lewis, which happened on December 4, 1956. Yes, this really happened.

The show features songs by all of the music icons played in one full show.

"I am hanging out with my friends, jamming and making music," Burke said. "That's the best part of the show.

While they're trying to mimic the feel of a live performance pre-COVID-19, you will notice a few differences on-stage as well as in the dinner portion of the evening at the dinner theatre.

"When we're on stage, our face shields are on. Our microphones have plastic shields in front of them," Steven Lasiter, who plays Johnny Cash in the show says. "Anything coming out of our mouth will hit the screen and stay away from the audience as much as it can."

The cast is in their own bubble of stage as well, with the usual precautions of social distancing, masks and more.

"We need to make sure we're staying safe for the good of the show, the good of the cast," Lasiter said.