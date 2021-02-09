Drake releases new album 'Certified Lover Boy' and the fans were ready

The Canadian rapper released his sixth studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy', and the fans were ready with reaction.

Drake is back!

On Friday morning, the Canadian rapper released his sixth studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy.'

It's Drake's first studio album since 2018's Scorpion.

For this 21-track compilation, Drake went heavy with the collaborations, working with and featuring artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, and Jay-Z on his newest album.

Of course, it wouldn't have been Drake without a little pre-album promotion, in which he let cities where these artists call home that they, too, would be on 'Certified Lover Boy':

Unsurprisingly, fans were ready with reaction to the album's release on social media:

