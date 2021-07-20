x
Dominique Dawes' Olympic leotard on display at the Smithsonian

The Silver Spring native's leotard worn during the '96 Olympic Games is on display at the National Museum of American History

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has a very special leotard on display.

Gymnast Dominique Dawes, who is from Silver Spring, Maryland, wore it during the 1996 summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. 

That year, Dawes was part of the Gold Medal-winning "Magnificent Seven" team, which made her the first Black woman to win Olympic gold in gymnastics.

This win, and the '96 games in general, marked a turning point in women's sports, as female athletes helped bring home the most medals for the U.S.

If you're interested in seeing this leotard in person, the National Museum of American History is open Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Credit: Smithsonian

