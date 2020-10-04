Document your time during the pandemic with a free photography class

Nikon is offering free online photography classes for people to take during the month of April.

We know we'll be telling the story of the COVID-19 pandemic for years to come.

So why not document all of this through photos?

You can even up your game and take a professional photography class for free!

Nikon is offering a bunch of different photography classes online!

There are some if you own a specific Nikon camera.

Others though are for everyone, like photographing children and pets, the fundamentals of photography or even the art of making music videos.

The classes will be free until the end of April.

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!