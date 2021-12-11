"Disney Plus Day Celebration," brings more than a dozen new titles to the streaming service

New titles are coming to Disney Plus as part of their "Disney Plus Day Celebration."

"Disney Plus Day Celebration," kicks off on Nov. 12 with the arrival of more than a dozen new titles.

The event, which started at 6 a.m., will also give viewers an exclusive look at some teasers, trailers, and more.

These will be released periodically throughout the day, and subscribers can follow on the official Disney Plus social media pages to see what they can expect next.

Here is a look at the new titles that are now available to watch:

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Olaf Presents

A collection of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios

Ciao Alberto

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

The Simpsons in Plusaversary

Entrelazados

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Enchanted

Spin

Fancy Nancy Season 3

Disney Plus is also offering a $1.99 subscription deal for one month, which is available from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 as part of their Disney Plus Day Celebration.