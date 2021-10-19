Disney On Ice returns to Hershey, presents 'Mickey’s Search Party' at the GIANT Center

Alexander Allen, host and principal skater, joined FOX43 on Oct. 19 to discuss the show.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Disney on Ice is coming to Hershey later this month with Mickey's Search Party, at the GIANT Center.

From Oct. 21 through 25, Disney fans can embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and his pals as they use Captain Hook's treasure map to find Tinker Bell. Various Disney stories will be highlighted along the way including, Frozen, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid. More recent Disney tales such as Coco and Moana will also be featured.

Alexander Allen, host and principal skater, joined FOX43 on Oct. 19 to discuss the show.

The GIANT Center is located at 950 West Hersheypark Drive in Hershey. For tickets, visit this link.

To learn more about the steps the GIANT Center is taking to protect guests against COVID-19, click here.