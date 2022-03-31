'Disney On Ice,' comes to the GIANT Center this weekend

One of the show's stars joined FOX43 on March 31.

HERSHEY, Pa. — "Disney On Ice," is coming to the GIANT Center this weekend, and one of its stars joined FOX43 to discuss the show.

Alejandro Garcia, a Disney On Ice "Let’s Celebrate" skater, spoke to FOX43's AMY Lutz about the show, what the rehearsal process looks like, and how to get involved if you're interested.

Garcia also spoke about what fans can expect to see and how he became a part of the show.

The show runs April 1 through 3, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.